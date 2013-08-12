Best Military-Themed PC Cases
Taking a look at the best battle-ready mods
With so many military-themed shooters like Call of Duty: Ghosts and Battlefield 4 on the horizon, we thought we would put together a list of the best military-themed computer cases and mods.
Check the gallery below and let us know what your favorite ones are in the comments!
Note: Make sure you click on the picture for the full image.
E.E.L. Ambiense made this bad boy by modding a 4U server rack unit, the CF439 Ark. With a detailed paint job and some steel cut-outs, this case has the combat-worn look.
Grandbruntenebreux started this build using a Cooler Master Elite RC-342. Inspired by fighter jets, this mod features a custom face plate with pilot switches for power/reset and of some sweet HDD indicators.
Keeping with the rotating minigun, Brian Carter (AKA: Boddaka) entered this case in a BF3 case mod competition in 2012. With a USB mini fridge acting as the first-aid kit, this is truly a cool chassis.
The guys over at SeeBark Build built this case in 2011 for the release of Battlefield 3, constructed from an old storage container, this case would definitely turn heads at a LAN party.
Shown at Computex 2013, this case was built by the professionals over at Blue Horse Studios. With functional tracks ,this detailed PC mod makes the look like a tank!
Marc Molella modded this Thermaltake ARMOR A30 with the game World of Tanks in mind. With a remote control, this PC can be driven around your living room with a top-mounted cannon pivoting around looking for a target.
ASUS was showing this modded micro- ATX GRYPHON Z87 motherboard designed by Lee Han-Sheng. By using ASUS’s Gryphon armor kit and acrylic, this motherboard looks very militaristic.
This Thermaltake Level 10 GT was modded by Brain Carter. Shown off at the Taipei Game Show in 2012, this case still counts as a seriously awesome mod, and yes, the front minigun does spin.
Asus continued its modded motherboard display with Tod's Factory Custom Studio militaristic TUF SABERTOOTH Z87 board. Building off ASUS’s TUF shield, this board has some plastic canons and a battle-ready paint job.
With real bullets built into this mod, this case is as legit as it gets. Made by Bull3t, Bull3t started with the Corsair Vengeance C70 case, he describes the case by saying it "screams ammo can."
Bull3t’s mod also includes this switch box, yes with two magazines of bullets, he is definitely ready for the zombie apocalypse.
Sirskippy modded this remote control tank to jam in his PC. At over two and half feet, this Abrams-style tank remains fully functional and comes with a CD drive. It will make you want to get a bigger desk!
CrazyLefty gave his CoolMaster HAF 932 Black Edition a seriously authentic Borderlands 2 paint job. After five coats of paint, cell shading from a sharpie, and some good old fashion dents and scruffs, this case looks like it was teleported right from Pandora.
While this piece of equipment won’t win any ergonomic awards, this mouse does give a whole new meaning to fraging.
