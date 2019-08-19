Cheapest graphics card deals this week

Getting hold of a cheap graphics card deal can cut the cost of your PC build massively. The GPU is the most expensive part of most gaming PCs, especially if you're investing in an Nvidia 20-series card, so getting a discount on the price of a graphics card can enable you to save money for a bigger SSD, more RAM, a better gaming monitor, or even bring a more powerful card into your price range. It's pretty central to your build too, and most other parts of your PC will likely be dictated by what GPU you put in there.

So, what are the cheapest graphics card deals right now? We've tracked down a bunch of them, and listed each deal below. If you're curious about how modern graphics cards stack up against each other, we even have a GPU hierarchy to let you know the most to least powerful cards. We've got deals below for all types of cards, so you'll save money whether you're looking for a 2080 to sit at the heart of a powerful gaming PC, or an older 1060 or AMD card to do the heavy lifting in a mid-range or budget build. There are options for those with $1000s or $100s, but everyone gets the best deals we can find today. Just keep in mind that some of these deals sell out, or expire, and while we constantly maintain this article you may miss out if you're not quick enough. And if you need it, here are the picks of 2019's best graphics cards.

ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1060 6GB | $199.99

Nvidia stopped manufacturing the GTX 1060 last year (frankly, I'm surprised there's still new stock left), but it's still the best graphics card under the $200 mark, and it will handle 1080p gaming just fine. Buy at Newegg (Posted: 8/19)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

The fastest graphics card for 4K, ray tracing, and everything else

GPU Cores: 4,352 | Base Clock: 1,350MHz | Boost Clock: 1,545MHz | GFLOPS: 13,448 | Memory: 11GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14 GT/s | Memory Bandwidth: 616GB/s

Fastest graphics card around

Ray tracing and deep learning tech

TItan pricing on GeForce

No ray traced games yet

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is the latest and most potent GPU around, and it's also one of the largest consumer GPUs ever produced. The Turing TU102 is 60 percent larger than the Pascal GP102 in the 1080 Ti, with 55 percent more transistors. Those extra transistors went into more CUDA cores, but Nvidia didn't stop there, adding in Tensor cores to help accelerate deep learning algorithms like DLSS, plus RT cores to accelerate ray tracing.

There are plenty of other enhancements in the Turing architecture as well, but if you want the best, be prepared to shell out: the cheapest 2080 Ti cards start at $999, with many selling for $1,199 and up. Technically there's also the Titan RTX, which more than doubles the price of the 2080 Ti, but it's more of a prosumer card that anything we'd recommend for pure gaming purposes.

If you're looking for the best value, forget about the new RTX cards. On the other hand, if you're eyeing a 4k 144Hz HDR G-Sync display and you want the absolute fastest graphics card around, this is the card for you. You could even try adding a second card and using an NVLink connector, assuming you just won the lottery. (Note that the current ray tracing enabled games do not support multi-GPU with DXR (DirectX Raytracing) enabled, so we don't recommend this!) We're unlikely to see anything substantially faster for at least a year, so you'll be able to sit comfortably at the top of the pecking order for a while.

The biggest issue with DXR and RTX hardware right now is that lack of games. There are three major games (Battlefield 5, Metro Exodus, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider), plus a few tech demos (Quake 2 with RT) and some overseas games (Justice). But with Unreal Engine and Unity both supporting DXR, we should start seeing more ray tracing games this year.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

Second fastest GPU at a more reasonable price

GPU Cores: 2,944 | Base Clock: 1,515MHz | Boost Clock: 1,710MHz | GFLOPS: 10,068 | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14 GT/s | Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

Ray tracing and deep learning

Potential to become even faster

1440p ray tracing needs DLSS

More expensive than the 1080 Ti

Sure, the RTX 2080 Ti is the fastest graphics card and has all sorts of cool and potentially useful features, but at the current prices it's a tough pill to swallow. Dropping down to the RTX 2080 will get you still excellent performance—it's the second fastest consumer GPU, edging out the GTX 1080 Ti—and save over $300. And you still get the same ray tracing and deep learning (eg, DLSS) features, albeit not quite as many of each core type.

The one major caveat right now is the same as above, we're still waiting for more games that enable ray tracing effects and DLSS. We've got Battlefield 5, Metro Exodus, and most recently Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The RTX 2080 can run all of those games with ray tracing ... but not at maximum quality and certainly not at 4K and 60fps. Even with a $700 GPU, 1440p typically works best at slightly reduced ray tracing quality mode and with DLSS enabled.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

Fast and more affordable than its big brother RTX models

GPU Cores: 2,304 | Base Clock: 1,410MHz | Boost Clock: 1,620MHz | GFLOPS: 7,465 | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14 GT/s | Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

Good performance

Better pricing than other models

Not much faster than GTX 1080

Also waiting for DLSS/DXR games

The ray tracing future may sound great, but what if you can't afford $700 or more on a graphics card? That's where Nvidia's RTX 2070 enters the picture, the third Turing GPU and the most affordable of the bunch. More importantly, it's relatively affordable, with cards even falling below the base recommended price of $500. That's still a lot of money for a graphics card, and the 2070 is actually slower than the previous generation 1080 Ti (see below), at least in games that don't support DLSS—which is still most games.

The RTX 2070 effectively takes over where the GTX 1080 left off. It offers slightly better performance for the same price, and like the other RTX cards it features the new Tensor and RT cores. The Founders Edition wasn't particularly impressive, given its $100 price premium, but we liked the EVGA 2070 Black quite a bit and it makes for a fine addition to any new gaming PC. The Gigabyte 2070 Windforce and Asus 2070 Turbo are two more options to consider, and all the 2070 GPUs tend to reach similar maximum overclocks.

Considering the RTX 2070 is a trimmed down version of the RTX 2080, it should come as no surprise that 1440p and 4K are mostly too demanding with ray tracing games. 1440p with DLSS is often viable, but 1080p is a more likely goal.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

Perfect for 1080p and 1440p and 144Hz displays

GPU Cores: 1,920 | Base Clock: 1,410MHz | Boost Clock: 1,680MHz | GFLOPS: 6,451 | Memory: 6GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14 GT/s | Memory Bandwidth: 336GB/s

Great for 1080p and 1440p gaming

Affordably priced RTX features

Struggles in ray tracing games

Sideways step from GTX 1070 Ti

The best graphics card isn't simply the fastest graphics card, or the cheapest graphics card. Instead, the best graphics card needs to balance performance, price, and features. There are many great graphics cards, but for a great GPU that won't break the bank, Nvidia's RTX 2060 is probably the best option. It delivers performance roughly equal to the outgoing GTX 1070 Ti, with a lower price, plus all the new RTX features.

If you want to play games at 1080p or 1440p on a 144Hz display, the RTX 2060 has the chops to handle most games at close to high to ultra quality. Unless you enable ray tracing in games that support it, at which point it tends to come up short. Still, with a retail price of $350, it's hard not to like the RTX 2060. About the only thing threatening its price/performance ratio is the GTX 1660 Ti.

For DXR and ray tracing games, 1080p with DLSS often works well, and in a few cases 1440p with DLSS. Don't be shy about turning the ray tracing setting down a notch as well, as in most games so far there's not much visual difference between ultra and high quality DXR modes.

