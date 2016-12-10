Best Fallout 4 mod ever lets you shove your annoying followers

This week on the Mod Roundup, we've got the best mod for Fallout 4 ever, because it lets you shove Preston Garvey, Mama Murphy, and any other followers or NPCs you don't like. In fact, it's so much fun that the Roundup, which usually consists of a few different mods, is only focusing on the shoving one. Because shoving is great.

It's called Get Out Of My Face, created by modder cdante, and you can find it here at Nexus Mods.

Followers standing to close? Shove 'em. Mutated cow in your way? Shove it. Enemies, too? Yes, shove them! Maybe someone is blocking a doorway, maybe they're just being annoying, or maybe, like me, you're just a cruel and sadistic person. Whatever the reason, give 'em a shove and watch 'em fly. It's as if Skyrim's Fus-Ro-Dah has been imported into Fallout 4. It's fun. A lot of fun.

The mod adds a ranked shoving perk. At Rank 1, you can shove your current follower. Rank 2 adds the ability to shove anyone at any of your settlements, including brahmin. Rank 3 lets you push any friendly NPC, no matter where they are in the game. At Rank 4 it becomes a combat move so you can shove enemies.

To shove someone, simply walk up to them. In addition to the on-screen prompt to speak with them, you'll see a 'Push!' prompt, which is bound to your reload key (typically R). Press it, and watch the target of your ire go flying. In addition to the shoving animation, there's a selection of voiced lines like "Get out of my face!" and "Move!"

The mod is customizable via a holotape you can stick in your Pip-Boy (with the mod installed, you'll find the tape under your 'misc' inventory, at the very bottom of the list). You can turn the push-related dialogue on and off, select the distance at which someone is within shoving range, and you can even choose the force at which you shove someone. The default is set at five, though in the two preceding gifs above you can see it set to 20. Whee!

You can also select the Rank you'd like from your Pip-Boy. I'd suggest turning them all on immediately, because you never know when you'll be in the mood to shove someone. Do you have the Pacify perk? Point your gun at someone, wait until they surrender and raise their arms, and then shove 'em. Frankly, it's hard to think of a situation where shoving someone isn't the perfect move.

Note: shoving currently doesn't work if your character is wearing power armor, but the modder is working on a fix for that.

Just for kicks, I turned the pushing force up to 40 and gave Preston Garvey one more shove (which you can see below). You'd think he'd get the hint, but when he regained consciousness and got to his feet, he came running back over. Guy doesn't know when to quit.

