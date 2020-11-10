Believe the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti hype, GPU manufacturers are busy prepping cards right now

Multiple listings for the RTX 3060 Ti have appeared over on the EEC (an electronics registration database for the Eurasian Economic Union), which adds further fuel to the mid-range RTX 30-series fire, and perhaps even hints at a close-at-hand RTX 3060 Ti release date.

Asus, Palit, and Inno3D have all registered RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards on the database, which is usually a place to find proof of graphics cards yet to release.

Asus offers the most in way of specifics. Its RTX 3060 Ti entry suggests multiple models in the ROG Strix, TUF, Turbo, Pheonix, and Dual lineups. Meanwhile Inno3D has loosely registered the generic term 'RTX 3060 Ti' and 'RTX 3060'. So far we've only seen overwhelming evidence of the former, the Ti model, however.

There's a chance that Inno3D is simply covering its bases with a preliminary registration. We've seen all sorts on the EEC database over the years: RX 5800 XT, RX 5900XT... you name it.

In fact, if you look to Palit's registration, you can see a prime example of just that. The GPU manufacturer has registered just about every possible RTX 30-series nomenclature under the sun, what looks like right the way from RTX 3090s to RTX 3060s.

However, there's still something to be gleaned from the registration even if it's lacking in the specifics. That's the simple fact that a graphics card manufacturer is expecting a mid-range RTX 30-series card in the near-future—or in this case many graphics card manufacturers—and is planning for such an eventuality. These three companies certainly believe the hype.

There's certainly a large trove of leaks to point to in regards to the existence of at least an RTX 3060 Ti. One retailer in Saudi Arabia recently claimed to actually have the card in stock and ready to ship (against Nvidia's best wishes, we're sure) and there was a roadmap leaked from a Galax presentation in China that purported to show an RTX 3060 on the horizon. Oh, and there was that RTX 3060 Ti GPU-Z validation page.

And don't forget the specs from serial leaker kopite7kimi on Twitter—but you get the picture.

The arrival of an RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060 before the holidays may not yet be a foregone conclusion, but you can at least be confident that such a mid-range RTX 3060 card will arrive soon enough. Given the expected competitive performance of the AMD RX 6800-series of Big Navi GPUs, you can bet Nvidia is going to want to get all its big guns out.

The only thing, I would guess, that could push back any such immediate GPU launch is if Nvidia felt the need to stockpile more stock for the big day—demand for the existing RTX 30-series graphics cards has been tremendous and far outstrips supply—and the RTX 3060 Ti, if such a card exists, is likely to be one of the most popular of the lot by numbers alone.