Battlezone Gold Edition sheds VR exclusivity, bundles DLC

Owners of the vanilla version will get upgraded, free.

For those who enjoy zones and the battles that unfold in them, Battlezone is surely a dream come true. Originally launched as a PSVR exclusive in 2016, the VR take on the classic series first released for PC last year. Now, a tad over a year later, Battlezone has been given a new coat of paint and relaunched as a Gold Edition.

It's no cash grab: if you already own Battlezone, you'll get this edition for free. The most notable addition is the ability to play this formerly VR-exclusive as a non-VR game. That means, if you're keen to try the 1-4 player procedurally generated campaign with friends, you don't have to be so selective, anymore. All additional content released since launch is bundled in with the Gold Edition too. 

In other Battlezone news, publisher Rebellion released a remaster of the 1999 installment back in March, complete with multiplayer and mod support.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
