Rebellion's Battlezone 2 remaster will be out on March 1

Big Boat Interactive's remake of 1999 RTS/FPS hybrid Battlezone 2 is shooting for a March 1 release date, publisher Rebellion has announced. A new comparison trailer, above, shows just how much prettier the remake looks than the original, with new textures and visual effects galore.

In the original you piloted futuristic war machines in first-person, blowing up enemies and barking orders to your fellow fighters. The remake, called Battlezone Combat Commander, features multiplayer for up to 14 players at a time, mod support, 4K resolution support, and "rebalanced and refined" gameplay.

As someone who never played the original I'm not itching to get my hands on it, but it does look like good fun and should serve up enough nostalgia to tempt fans of the original. If you want to get a feel for it early then a beta launches later this month—click this link and follow the instructions to sign up.

The full game will be available on both Steam and GOG (and support multiplayer cross-play between the two).