Popular

Battlefield Hardline gameplay: the fast and furious Hotwire mode

By

BFHL Screens Downtown Hotwire2 WM

The Battlefield Hardline open beta starts tomorrow, but last week I stopped by EA's offices in Redwood City get an early look and record some footage of my capers. See my thoughts on what's new in the video above.

I mainly talk about new Hotwire mode, which I came away enjoying a lot. I was also happy to see that a few things have changed since last year, namely that the cops and criminals no longer have identical weapon sets. I'm still skeptical (as I expressed last year) and it'll take a lot more time to really get a sense of how Hardline is coming along, but we'll be in the beta all week—and playing the whole game soon enough: it's out March 17th in North America and March 20th in the UK. I'm anxious to see how this launch goes.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has been writing about and editing writing about games for over 10 years. When he's not organizing his inbox, you can find him attempting to aerial in Rocket League, playing medic in Battlefield 1, or spending hours in RPG character creation screens instead of actually playing them.
See comments