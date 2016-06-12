Popular

Battlefield 1 will have dynamic weather, giant vehicles

By

Watch the new trailer from EA Play.

According to today's EA Play demonstration, Battlefield 1 will introduce dynamic weather to the series. The same map might have clear skies, fog, or rain, changing visibility and audio and presumably mucking up your strategies. It'll also have some giant vehicles—airships, armored trains, and battleships—and "intuitive destruction." Watch the new trailer above, and if you get here in time, EA is currently livestreaming 64-player gameplay.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
See comments