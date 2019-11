Bethesda announced at its E3 press conference tonight that Battlecry, a new game from the aptly named Battlecry Studios, is now accepting sign-ups for its upcoming beta. Battlecry is an online action game that had the unfortunate privilege of having to follow Bethesda’s presentation for the new Doom. It’s a team-based PvP game where you fight with one of three factions; The Imperial Marines, the Cossack Empire, and the Han Republic.

To sign-up you can head over to Battlecrythegame.com