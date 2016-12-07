Batman: The Telltale Series Episode 5, "City of Light," arrives next week

The fifth and final episode of the first season of Batman: The Telltale Series, entitled "City of Light," will be out on December 13. A performance patch has also been released for the PC version of the game, and—as predicted a couple of weeks ago—the first episode of the season is now free on Steam.

"In Episode 5, the leader of the Children of Arkham prepares to execute the final act of a plan to destroy the Wayne family name, and the people closest to you are in their path of vengeance," Telltale said. "Can Batman's ultimate secret be kept—his very identity—when it is causing chaos and death in Gotham? The fate of the Wayne family and of the city itself rests on your choices. What will you do? How far will you go? Which mask will you wear?"

Sounds ominous! Telltale also warned that "players will begin this episode in very different places depending on where they chose to go in the third act of Episode 4."

As for the patch, complete notes haven't been released yet but it promises "significant performance improvements," and also adds a number of performance-related settings that weren't previously available. "Upon installation, the game will auto-detect the recommended settings for your particular hardware configuration," the patch announcement says. "For those who'd like finer control, there's a new set of rendering resolution and quality settings you can tweak under Settings > Graphics. These new settings allow you to tailor your game for the optimal experience on your hardware."