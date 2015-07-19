Batman: Arkham Knight "interim" patch due in August

It's possible that Arkham Knight's PC version won't be fixed until Autumn, something that makes the normally chipper Batman incredibly sad. However, he might be uplifted by the news that it's set to receive an "interim" patch in August—go on Bats, crack a smile. No, that was a head. No, that was a leg. It's OK, not everyone gets smiling.

Publisher Warner Bros has posted on the Steam Forums to say that they plan to release an "interim" patch next month, which should fix many of the issues still mucking up the game. Here's the full statement:

"As an update, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Rocksteady and our partners are targeting an interim patch update for existing players to be released in August. This update will address many of the issues we listed in our June 27 update. We will provide additional details as we finalize that interim patch over the coming weeks.

"We would like to thank you for your continued patience and invaluable feedback. We are continuing to monitor and listen for any additional issues and are driving towards a full update for everyone as quickly as we possibly can."

Note the words "existing players", suggesting that it might indeed be a little while longer before Arkham Knight returns to sale. (Ta, Blue's News.)