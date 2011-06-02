Batman: Arkham City trailer stars Catwoman's cleavage

In yesterday's round up we brought news that Catwoman will be a playable character in Batman: Arkham City. Now there's a new trailer to prove it.

Click more for the details.

According to the Gamespot preview , you'll be able to switch between Bats and Cats. Catwoman plays very differently from Batman, relying more on jumping and climbing than grappling hooks and gliding. Meanwhile her version of 'detective vision' highlights things to steal instead of clues. None of which answers the question of how she can move like that without falling out of her catsuit.

It leaves the door open for subsequent Batman games to feature more of Batman's stable of allies. Maybe Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl or Huntress will show up in the future.

Who would you like to see readers? Personally I'm holding out for Batwoman .