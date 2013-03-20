Bastion devs reveal action RPG Transistor - and yes, Logan 'Rucks' Cunningham is back

Supergiant - that's the developers of the fantastic Bastion, and not some sort of king of the giants - have announced their next game . It's called Transistor, it looks fab, and Logan Cunningham (the voice of Rucks) is back "in a vocal capacity". Well, I'm sure he makes a mean omelette, but that's the part of him we wanted - so grand. Read on for more details, plus the exciting reveal trailer.

As you can see, Transistor's isometric combat looks pretty similar to Bastion's, so fans of whacking gasfellas with a giant hammer should be well catered for. This game's set in a new world, with a new protagonist: a currently unnamed woman wielding a massive sword. However, it's a massive sword with a shady past - aren't they always? Here's the lowdown, from that Supergiant post:

"In Transistor, players assume the role of a young woman who gains control of a powerful weapon after a mysterious group of assailants nearly kills her with it. Now she must fight from street to street against forces that will stop at nothing to recover the weapon. During the course of the adventure, players will piece together the Transistor's mysteries as they pursue its former owners." I bet the sword used to be a dagger, or something.

Transistor will be playable at PAX East in Boston this week, if you happen to be going, so we'll see and hear more of the game very soon.