Bardock and Broly will be first two DLC characters in Dragon Ball FighterZ

The first two DLC characters for fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ have been revealed. Goku's father Bardock will arrive alongside Broly, one of Goku's sworn enemies. Bandai Namco has not yet announced a price or release date for the DLC package.

Bardock will have a super move called Revenger Assault, which transforms him into a Super Saiyan and lets him rain down damage from above, while Broly will pack an aerial energy attack called Gigantic Meteor. Bandai Namco announced the two fighters this week in V-Jump magazine (via Siliconera).

The DLC pack will also contain extra loot for anybody that owns Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 in the form of character outfits and accessories.

I've not yet had a chance to play FighterZ, but I'd like to. Nathan gave it a big thumbs up in his review, and it's taken the fighting game community by storm. If you're just starting out, here's a few quick tips for beginners.

Which characters from the Dragon Ball Z universe would you like to see in future DLC?