Baptiste and Sombra's Overwatch 2 looks are slick as hell

Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller stopped by Geoff Keighley's opening livestream to reveal two more hero looks coming in Overwatch 2: grenade-lobbing medic Baptiste and cloaked hacker Sombra.

I haven't been the biggest fan of every Overwatch 2 redesign, but I'm digging these two. Check out the full showcase of both in the tweet below.

Looking for me?Baptiste and Sombra get new threads in #Overwatch2 pic.twitter.com/ZVkqQfUgy0June 10, 2021 See more

I have to give special props to Baptiste because he's by far getting the bigger glow-up here. His old blue/orange color scheme might have been complimentary, but it felt a little juvenile next to his support peers (apparently there is such thing as too cartoony in Overwatch). This revised white/silver/blue look is slick, which is also how I'd describe Sombra's refined duds. Her pants and sleeves have a pretty gradient that isn't so one-note with the whole purple/black aesthetic. She also has toe shoes now, which I don't know how to feel about.