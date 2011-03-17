BAFTA Video Game Award winners

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts yesterday held an awards ceremony to reward the best games of the year, and there were quite a few PC winners. Civilization V took the strategy top spot, the best game award went to Mass Effect 2 and F1 2010 took the best sports game award. There were a couple of odd results, too. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit beat the likes of Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and StarCraft 2 to take the best multiplayer game prize. You'll find all of the winners and runners up below.

Action

WINNER: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood

Shortlisted:



Battlefield: Bad Company 2



BioShock 2



Call of Duty: Black Ops



God of War III



Halo: Reach



Artistic Achievement

WINNER: God of War III

Shortlisted:



Assassin's Creed Brotherhood



Call of Duty: Black Ops



Heavy Rain



LIMBO



Mass Effect 2



Best Game

WINNER: Mass Effect 2

Shortlisted:



Assassin's Creed Brotherhood



FIFA 11



Heavy Rain



LIMBO



Super Mario Galaxy 2



Family

WINNER: Kinect Adventures

Shortlisted:



Dance Central



Kinect Sports



Kinectimals



LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4



Toy Story 3



Gameplay

WINNER: Super Mario Galaxy 2

Shortlisted:



Assassin's Creed Brotherhood



God of War III



Heavy Rain



LIMBO



Mass Effect 2



Handheld

WINNER: Cut the Rope

Shortlisted:



God of War: Ghost of Sparta



LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4



Professor Layton and the Lost Future



Sonic Colours



Super Scribblenauts



Multiplayer

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit

Shortlisted:



Assassin's Creed Brotherhood



Battlefield: Bad Company 2



Call of Duty: Black Ops



Halo: Reach



Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty



Original Music

WINNER: Heavy Rain - Normand Corbeil

Shortlisted:



Alan Wake - Petri Alanko



Fable III - Russell Shaw



James Bond 007: Bloodstone - Richard Jacques



Mass Effect 2 - Jack Wall



Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Koji Kondo



Social Network Game

WINNER: My Empire

Shortlisted:



Bejeweled Blitz



Farmerama



FIFA Superstars



Zoo Mumba



Zuma Blitz



Sports

WINNER: F1 2010

Shortlisted:



FIFA 11



Football Manager 2011



Gran Turismo 5



International Cricket 2010



Pro Evolution Soccer 2011



Story

WINNERS: Heavy Rain

Shortlisted:



Alan Wake



BioShock 2



Call of Duty: Black Ops



Fallout: New Vegas



Mass Effect 2



Strategy

WINNER: Civilization V

Shorlisted: