BAFTA Video Game Award winners

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts yesterday held an awards ceremony to reward the best games of the year, and there were quite a few PC winners. Civilization V took the strategy top spot, the best game award went to Mass Effect 2 and F1 2010 took the best sports game award. There were a couple of odd results, too. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit beat the likes of Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and StarCraft 2 to take the best multiplayer game prize. You'll find all of the winners and runners up below.
Action
WINNER: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
Shortlisted:
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- BioShock 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- God of War III
- Halo: Reach
Artistic Achievement
WINNER: God of War III
Shortlisted:
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Heavy Rain
- LIMBO
- Mass Effect 2
Best Game
WINNER: Mass Effect 2
Shortlisted:
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
- FIFA 11
- Heavy Rain
- LIMBO
- Super Mario Galaxy 2
Family
WINNER: Kinect Adventures
Shortlisted:
- Dance Central
- Kinect Sports
- Kinectimals
- LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
- Toy Story 3
Gameplay
WINNER: Super Mario Galaxy 2
Shortlisted:
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
- God of War III
- Heavy Rain
- LIMBO
- Mass Effect 2
Handheld
WINNER: Cut the Rope
Shortlisted:
- God of War: Ghost of Sparta
- LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
- Professor Layton and the Lost Future
- Sonic Colours
- Super Scribblenauts
Multiplayer
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit
Shortlisted:
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Halo: Reach
- Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty
Original Music
WINNER: Heavy Rain - Normand Corbeil
Shortlisted:
- Alan Wake - Petri Alanko
- Fable III - Russell Shaw
- James Bond 007: Bloodstone - Richard Jacques
- Mass Effect 2 - Jack Wall
- Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Koji Kondo
Social Network Game
WINNER: My Empire
Shortlisted:
- Bejeweled Blitz
- Farmerama
- FIFA Superstars
- Zoo Mumba
- Zuma Blitz
Sports
WINNER: F1 2010
Shortlisted:
- FIFA 11
- Football Manager 2011
- Gran Turismo 5
- International Cricket 2010
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2011
Story
WINNERS: Heavy Rain
Shortlisted:
- Alan Wake
- BioShock 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Mass Effect 2
Strategy
WINNER: Civilization V
Shorlisted:
- Fallout: New Vegas
- FIFA Manager 11
- Napoleon Total War
- Plants vs. Zombies XBLA
- Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty