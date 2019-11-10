Bad king simulator Yes, Your Grace has a beta next week you can sign up for

Yes, Your Grace is a kingdom management game about making thankless decisions that will probably come back to bite you in your royal rear. I've spent more than my fair share of time with Reigns and Reigns: Her Majesty, unlocking secrets and achievements by being a terrible ruler and I imagine that Yes, Your Grace will let me be a similarly hapless and doomed monarch.

You'll reign from the throne room, hearing the requests of your advisers and subjects before dispensing policy for their problems. Naturally, resources are limited and you can't possibly help everyone. On top of that, "not everyone has the kingdom’s best interests at heart" so you'll need to sort the honest from the conniving as well.

Outside the throne room, you'll also help your family with their problems and decide their fates too. Every subject is subject to your opinion, it seems, royal family or no.

If this all sounds like a fun web of failure and deception, you can sign up to try Yes, Your Grace through this form. The kingdom management sim is planned for a spring 2020 release though no specific date has been specified. If you'd just like to keep an ear to the ground, you can wishlist Yes, Your Grace on Steam instead.