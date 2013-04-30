Australian readers: Win a copy of Might & Magic: Heroes VI Complete Edition

To celebrate the imminent May 2 release of the Might & Magic Heroes VI Shades of Darkness expansion, we're giving away five copies of the Might & Magic Heroes VI Complete Edition to our Australian readers, as well as a M&MH t-shirt. The Complete Edition includes the full game bundled with the two original Adventure Packs, as well as the Shades of Darkness standalone expansion. Check out our review of the original Might and Magic Heroes VI.

We've got five copies of the game, as well as five eminently attractive Might & Magic t-shirts. Each prize package is worth $79.95. All you need to do to enter is answer the below question in the comment section. Our favourite five answers will be contacted via private message when the winners are drawn next Tuesday, May 7.

The question: if you could introduce one new, original faction to the Might & Magic Heroes universe, what would it be?