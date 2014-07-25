Australia: win an Astro A40 gaming headset worth $329

Thanks to Bluemouth Interactive, PC Gamer is giving away a neon orange Astro A40 headset worth $329. The fancy headset comes bundled with the MixAmp Pro amplifier, and offers a true audiophile listening experience with several other perks including:

- Quick Disconnect Cabling System

- Media Controller Cable

- Removable Mic System

- Customisable Speaker Tags

So basically, it's pretty fancy. To go in the draw click right here and answer the following question in 50 words or less: what is the most sonically impressive game of 2014 so far, and why?

Entries close August 1 at 9am. The competition is open to Australians only.