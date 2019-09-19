Australia, Green Man Gaming is having a big sale on Japanese games

(Image credit: Capcom)

Green Man Gaming is currently offloading a bunch of Japanese games at steep discounts, all in keeping with its 'Big in Japan' sale. The list of included games is massive, ranging everything from Pac-Man through to Devil May Cry V. The sale kicked off yesterday and runs until September 30, so you've got plenty of time to deliberate.

Here are some personal selections. All shown prices are in AU dollars:

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $12.14 (usually $44.95)

Devil May Cry 5 - $44.34 (usually $84.95)

Final Fantasy XV - $36.82 (usually $73.64)

Monster Hunter World - $38.23 (usually $84.95)

Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3 - $10.25 (usually $37.95)

God Eater 3 - $47.72 (usually $88.37)

World of Final Fantasy Complete Edition - $29.46 (usually $58.91)

Okami - $13.48 (usually $29.95)

To check out the full sale, head over to Green Man Gaming.

A note on affiliates: some of our stories, like this one, include affiliate links to online stores. These online stores share a small amount of revenue with us if you buy something through one of these links, which help support our work evaluating components and games.