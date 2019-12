First up during Microsoft's Gamescom press conference, Assassin's Creed: Unity. This time, we get a nice montage of game footage, as Arno runs around, above and through buildings, before the trailer cuts to some impressively populated crowds. It's not the most action-heavy of trailers, but it shows off the setting and tech nicely, and hints at some Assassin-based lore nonsense.

Assassin's Creed: Unity is due out 28 October. For more, check out Sam's hands-on preview from E3.