Ubisoft is revealing the next Assassin's Creed setting in a livestream

But we still don't know what it is yet.

After a year of teases, rumours and alleged leaks, Ubisoft is finally ready to reveal the setting of the next Assassin's Creed game. We still don't know what it is yet because the teaser is being created in photoshop in a livestream. Erm... OK. 

We're pretty sure it's going to be a viking romp, and the musical accompaniment certainly gives off some viking vibes, but we'll have to wait for artist BossLogic to finish working away on it. Luckily they are working fast!

So far we've got a lovely, mountainous background and a rather stern looking silhouette that absolutely could be a viking warrior, or just someone who is a bit angry about something. It's all weirdly exciting. 

Fraser Brown
Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
