Assassin's Creed Valhalla: How to complete An Honorable Death

Wondering how to complete An Honorable Death in Assassin's Creed Valhalla? The Oskoreia Festival is now live in Assassin's Creed Valhalla and there's a bunch of new quests and activities to complete as you try to appease the Wild Hunt. In one such quest, Eivor discovers the name Kalf scribbled on the ceremonial boat, but how Kalf perished remains unknown. As part of the quest An Honorable Death, it's up to you to discover what happened to Kalf, so let's take a look at what you need to do.

How to complete An Honorable Death in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

To get started, head to Ravensthorpe to lead the festival. Once everything is set up, you can get to exploring the festival area. In the centre is a large ship with names of the departed inscribed upon it. Each name has a brief story attached to it, but you'll soon find Kalf's name, written in charcoal. A waypoint will then appear in your nav bar and you can use Odin's Sight to find traces of charcoal along the pathway.

Eventually, you'll find the man who scribbled Kalf's name lying dead near the bridge close to the Ragnarsson Lookout over the river. You should be able to see a pillar of smoke, so head towards it to look through the Veil.

When you enter, use Odin's Sight to spot green circles that highlight items of interest. There are a few on the side of the river you're on, in the river itself, and on the other side. You'll know you're close when you hear lines of dialogue about battles. Follow the lanterns to find a campfire and examine what's nearby. Cross the river near the damaged boat and dive to find another area of interest, then cross the river to find two more campfires.

If the spots aren't showing up, try saving and loading back in again. It's been a little buggy early after launch, so a fix is likely to come soon. Once you've found all the locations you'll discover that Kalf lit up Ubbe's boat to warn the others of danger, but that Ubbe admonished him and left him behind. You'll then go back to the boat and carve Kalf's name in, telling his story of bravery.