Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered system requirements revealed

"Assassin's Creed 3 system requirements" isn't something I thought I'd ever have to type again, but here we are, six years later, waiting for the imminent launch of Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered. It's due out in a week, so here's what you'll need to run revolutionary America in 4K.

4K 30 fps

Operating System: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i7 4790 @ 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1500X @ 3.5 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX Vega56 or better

Video Preset: High

Not too high for 4K, and not surprisingly it's quite a bit lower than Odyssey's 4K requirements, which recommends a GTX 1080. We'll need to wait until launch to see what we need to get a higher frame rate.

Minimum 1080 30 fps

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz, AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

Video Preset: Lowest

Recommended 1080 30fps

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2 GHz, AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280X (3GB) or better

Video Preset: High

Recommended 1080 60fps

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i7 3770K @ 3.5 GHz, AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, AMD Radeon R9 290X

Video Preset: High

As well as a visual upgrade, Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered also changes how you fire arrows, adds more stealth options and throws double assassinations in for fun. There are quite a few changes.

It's due out on March 29, and you'll receive it automatically if you have the Assassin's Creed Odyssey season pass.