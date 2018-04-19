Assassination party game Murderous Pursuits is holding an open beta this weekend

Ahead of its upcoming April 26 release, Murderous Pursuits, a game where you try to murder other players while disguising yourself as an NPC to avoid being murdered, will hold a final beta this weekend. The open beta begins on Friday, April 20 at 7 pm Pacific (10 pm Eastern) and runs through Sunday, April 22 at 9 pm Pacific (12 am Eastern). To join in the killing, just keep an eye on the game's Steam page.

A spiritual successor to 2006's The Ship, Murderous Pursuits is all about mind games and a very particular brand of stealth. When you aren't tightening your grip on a knife or itching your trigger finger, you hide by observing art exhibits, talking nonsense, and other things NPCs do. The steampunk Victorian airship where the game takes place is filled with hiding spots and tells, it's just a matter of finding them. Think Dishonored by way of Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood—a shoo-in for people who love pretending to be NPCs, like our own Chris Livingston.