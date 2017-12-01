Arma 3 'Tac-Ops' DLC is out now, adding three new singleplayer missions

For those among us who dislike going to virtual war against human opponents, Arma 3 now has three new singleplayer missions to stomp through. The Tac-Ops Mission Pack will take around eight hours to complete, according to Bohemia Interactive, and is now available for $ 5.99 / £ 4.49 on Steam.

"In Arma 3 Tac-Ops Mission Pack, players are tasked to lead an infantry, mechanized infantry, and/or special forces unit across an unrestricted warzone, often with multiple objectives to accomplish," reads Bohemia's blurb. "The keys to success are thoughtful mission preparation, careful movement and positioning, skillful shooting, as well as patience."

The missions can be played from multiple perspectives – ie, from different partaking units – which should help stretch out its staying power. Meanwhile, each mission features an After Action Report delivered by "one of Bohemia Interactive's military consultants".

Check out the mission descriptions below, and the launch trailer at the bottom.

Beyond Hope - Nine years prior to the "East Wind" conflict, civil war rages through the Republic of Altis and Stratis.

Stepping Stone - NATO reinforcements responding to the "East Wind" crisis must first secure the strategic island of Malden.

Steel Pegasus - During the invasion of Altis, NATO forces stage a daring air assault to open a second front.