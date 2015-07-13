Arkham Knight PC DLC delayed while Rocksteady fix game

Previously on This Whole Mess: Batman: Arkham Knight's PC version is a disaster; Warner Bros remove it from sale; oh look, it's Batgirl!

The big question now: when will Batman: Arkham Knight be re-released for PC? In a statement released over the weekend, Warner Bros didn't answer that question. They did, however, explain the work they're now doing. According to the studio, addressing PC performance issues is "top priority"—so much so that Arkham Knight's DLC won't be releasing on schedule on PC. The Batgirl: A Matter of Family campaign will now appear sometime after its intended July 14 schedule.

Warner Bros says that, going forward, they are modifying their internal review process for all games. A more concrete update is expected later this week. You can see Warner Bros's full statement below.

"We have heard the PC gaming community outcry of disappointment for the initial launch of Batman: Arkham Knight on PC. Again, we would like to apologize to you, the fans, and let you know that we are taking full responsibility for releasing a product that did not meet our quality standards, which is why we suspended sales of the game as soon as we understood the issues. The Batman: Arkham Knight fans are extremely important to us and our highest priority is ensuring PC users get the full, high quality experience of Batman: Arkham Knight they deserve. Rocksteady Studios has created an amazing game with Batman: Arkham Knight and they are now working closely with us and our partners to ensure that we offer the same experience on PC. Once the PC version is fully updated, Rocksteady and all parties will agree that it meets a superior quality bar and we will then make the game available for sale.

"Addressing the PC performance issues is still our top priority and at this time, we believe we have identified a number of fixes for the larger issues that were affecting PC players at launch. These fixes are currently being implemented into the game and once we have been able to do some initial testing, we’ll have a better idea on the status of our progress. We’ll provide an update on how things are developing next week.

"We can also assure you that because of this latest launch, we are modifying the internal review process for all of our games. For those who are waiting for the updated version of the game on PC, please know that we are working on this every day. For the players who are continuing to play Batman: Arkham Knight on PC, fixes are continually being made to the game as we await the final updated version.

"Our continued focus on getting the right PC fixes in place for the main game has had an impact on the development of all DLC content for the PC version of the game. This means that the Batman: Arkham Knight – Batgirl: A Matter of Family DLC will not be available on July 14th for those who are currently playing the PC version of the game. We apologize for the delay and only want to make sure that any content that we offer is up to the standards that PC players expect.

"Thanks again for your continued patience, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment "