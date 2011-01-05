APB: Reloaded beta scheduled for February

Cops and robbers MMO APB is due to be reborn this year as a free to play title at the hands of GamersFirst, who bought the game from the ailing Realtime Worlds last year. They've just announced that a closed beta for APB: Reloaded will be kicking off in February.

The announcements were made on the APB: Reloaded Twitter feed, and revealed that the closed beta for the game is just weeks away. A further message promised that details on how to enter the beta will be released later on this week. We'll let you know the details as soon as they're posted.

For more on GamersFirst's plans to relaunch APB, check out our interview with GamersFirst CTO and COO Bjorn Book-Larsson, or check out the official APB reloaded blog for news on how the relaunch is progressing.

