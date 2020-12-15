Popular

Among Us for Nintendo Switch supports crossplay with PC

By

Time to sus out your handheld friends.

Among Us accusation
(Image credit: Innersloth)

Among Us is surprise releasing for Nintendo Switch today, which is good news for Switch users. It's also good news for us: the port supports crossplay with the PC and smartphone versions of the game, so it's now possible to play with a wider net of friends. If you happen to be a Switch owner yourself, the game is $5 / AU$6.45

It's been a very big year for Among Us, which originally released on Steam in 2018 to relative obscurity. Throughout 2020 the game was rapidly and randomly adopted by high-profile streamers, which has culminated in some very high profile people playing the game. 

More recently, December has been a big one: a new map, in the form of The Airship, was showcased at the Game Awards last week, and it's coming to the game in early 2021.

