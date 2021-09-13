Popular

Among Us' crewmates pack a punch in this fan-made fighting game

What if you could beat up the imposter with a killer combo?

Forget emergency meetings and deception. What if the ultimate victor of Among Us' interstellar terror was decided with a good old-fashioned punch-up?

Enter Among Us Arena, a fan-made spin-off that pits the colourful crewmates against each other in traditional Street Fighter-esque brawls. Your character roster is, predictably, a palette of crewmate recolours—and while they all share a moveset, it provides some shockingly smooth and satisfying brawls.

There's an incredible amount of polish to Arena. Developer Starcutter has perfectly matched the look of Innersloth's phenomenally popular deduction game, and I'd believe you if you told me it was an official spin-off. Kill animations from the original game are masterfully reimagined as traditional fighting game tools—especially when you sprout those massive, uncomfortably detailed hands when initiating a grab.

But with fighting game regulars putting Arena through its paces at Riptide this weekend, it's also a solid proof of concept for the developer's own, as-yet-unannounced fighting game project. Arena even has rudimentary online matchmaking, though you'll need to download the same regional build as whoever you want to play with.

Starcutter reckons it'll be ready to show off footage of its "real" fighting game soon, with donations to Arena going towards it. Among Us Arena is free to download over on Itch.io.

Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton

20 years ago, Nat played Jet Set Radio Future for the first time—and she's not stopped thinking about games since. Joining PC Gamer in 2020, she comes from three years of freelance reporting at Rock Paper Shotgun, Waypoint, VG247 and more. Embedded in the European indie scene and having herself developed critically acclaimed small games like Can Androids Pray, Nat is always looking for a new curiosity to scream about—whether it's the next best indie darling, or simply someone modding a Scotmid into Black Mesa. She's also played for a competitive Splatoon team, and unofficially appears in Apex Legends under the pseudonym Horizon.
