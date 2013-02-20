Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs to be assembled this summer

Frictional's Jens Nilsson has posted a status update on their horror sequel Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. Nilsson says the team have now received the final version of the game from The Chinese Room - the Dear Esther devs who have been handling the bulk of development duties. Frictional still need to tweak, test and translate the game, and expect to be ready for release by Q2 2013. That means we're due a flood of definitely not exaggerated YouTube reaction Let's Plays at some point this summer.

A Machine for Pigs was originally due out Halloween 2012. Why the delay? "Originally we thought it would be a short, experimental game set in the universe of Amnesia, but thechineseroom had a vision that was bigger than that," writes Nilsson. "As their work progressed, the potential for a much greater project emerged. What we ended up with is no longer what we had first imagined, but a fully fledged Amnesia game. A different kind of Amnesia, but definitely not a short experiment."

Back in October, Marsh spoke to The Chinese Room's Dan Pinchbeck about the scale of the game, and its relation to the original Amnesia.