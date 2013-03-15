American McGee wants to know if you're interested in an Alice 3

Boy, this one's sure to be a toughie, right? American McGee queried fans on his Facebook page yesterday on the level of interest for seeing the development of a third Alice game two years after the release of Alice: Madness Returns .

Like some sort of Wonderland gatekeeper, McGee asked everyone these (thankfully riddle-free) two questions:



"If we could get the rights from EA, would you play Alice 3?"



"If you'd play Alice 3, would you back it on Kickstarter?"



With enough interest, McGee believes it's more likely EA will harken to his appeal for acquiring the series license when he meets with the publisher's executives during GDC later this month. A Kickstarter campaign for Alice 3 might generate far more interest for the third-quel through backer rewards and stretch goals, but McGee might need other funding sources as well—his previous project, the Asian-meets-fairy-tale ARPG Akaneiro: Demon Hunters , barely cleared its $200,000 goal after 30 days, and it's pretty likely an Alice 3 campaign will ask for far more money.

Personally, I'd like to see McGee continue with another creepily surreal action-adventure game regardless of it sporting the Alice moniker or not, as Doug TenNapel plans with his un-Neverhood claymation project . Do you want to see an Alice 3?