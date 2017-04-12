AMD's releases Crimson ReLive drivers for Windows 10 Creators Update

Whether you've already made the jump to the Creators Update for Windows 10 or are planning to, one thing you should do is make sure that all of drivers are up to date (see what other tips we recommend). This is especially true for your graphics card, as the Creators Update introduces several gaming features. Nvidia already released a driver update that adds support for the Creators Update (version 381.65), and now AMD has followed suit with a new set of Crimson ReLive drivers, version 17.4.2.

AMD has new drivers available both for consumer graphics cards and its professional line of GPUs, the latter of which is available as a beta release. In both cases, AMD says the new drivers are designed specifically for the Creators Update and the new gaming features it introduces, such as improved HDR support and Game Mode for consumers, and more robust security and also better HDR support for professionals.

The Radeon Pro Software releases also includes and an additional perk for pros—support for real-time post-production of 8K video, along with enabling 8K output on Radeon Pro graphics cards with the necessary hardware support (currently the Radeon Pro WX 7100, 5100, and 4100).

These drivers also fix several issues. For consumer graphics cards, the Crimson ReLive 17.4.2 release fixes the following:

For Honor may experience an application crash when switching to fullscreen or menus in gameplay on Multi GPU configurations.

On some Radeon GCN products DXVA H.264 encoded video may experience corruption when fast forwarding or seeking through content.

AMD FreeSync technology mode may fail to enable itself on some fullscreen applications.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has incorrect default slider values with Radeon Chill enabled. Users can modify these values to suit the experience they want.

Graphics processor information may be missing from system information overlay on Radeon ReLive captured videos.

DayZ may experience an application crash when Radeon ReLive Instant Replay/Recording is active or the feature may not work as expected.

Memory clocks may become locked at low states on Radeon R9 380 series products.

Radeon ReLive recording in fullscreen with Windows Media Player or PowerDVD may experience flickering.

AMD Radeon HD 7900 series products may experience shadow corruption when shadows are disabled in Civilization VI.

GRID Autosport may experience an application hang when enabling the advanced lighting graphics option.

And for the Radeon Pro Software Beta 17.4.2 release, the following issues are fixed:

Overlap adjustment may not work as expected in a rotated Eyefinity configuration.

Using AMDCleanUpUtility.exe directly to uninstall the driver may not perform as expected.

Virtual display connector options may be observed in Radeon Pro Settings.

Wireframe-like artifacts may be observed in VRED in certain configurations.

AVID Benchmark may run for a prolonged period of time.

Use of AJA’s 12.4.2 SDK may result in input and output link discrepancies.

You can download the Crimson ReLive 17.4.2 driver here and the Radeon Pro Software Beta 17.4.2 driver here.