AMD’s Radeon 18.11.2 GPU driver is optimized for Battlefield 5

AMD today released a new GPU driver package for Radeon graphics cards that is supposed to squeeze the most performance possible out of Battlefield 5, at least until the next driver release.

That's the main focus of the new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.11.2 driver package—there are no other games mentioned, and AMD didn't provide any specific performance claims in the release notes. However, the company did highlight a couple of bug fixes. They include:

Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products may experience elevated memory clocks during system idle.

Radeon Software update notifications may sometimes incorrectly list the currently installed driver as an available software update.

The new driver wasn't showing up on AMD's website at the time of this writing, but will be available sometime today, perhaps by the time you're reading this. Go here to check if it's available.