AMD’s latest graphics driver preps your PC for Generation Zero and Sekiro

AMD is rolling out a new Radeon Software Adrenaline 2019 Edition driver package (version 19.3.3) that is optimized for a couple of upcoming games—Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Generation Zero.

Sekiro, the latest from Dark Souls developers From Software, lands tomorrow. We have a review in progress, and so far it is living up to From Software's legacy. Meanwhile, Generation Zero is slated to launch next week on Tuesday, March 26 (check out our preview from back in August of last year).

AMD's release notes do not provide any specific performance claims, instead only noting that the 19.3.3 driver release is optimized for both games. It also fixes a couple of issues:

Rainbow Six Siege may experience intermittent corruption or flickering on some game textures during gameplay.

DOTA 2 VR may experience stutter on some HMD devices when using the Vulkan API.

AMD has been on somewhat of a frenzied pace with its driver releases lately. The 19.3.3 package is the second driver update in about a week, and the third in the last month. The previous driver releases focused on The Division 2, bringing improved DirectX 12 support in Windows 10, and delivering optimizations for AMD's mobile Ryzen processors with Vega graphics. Those same benefits can be had with this latest release.

Follow this link to download AMD's newest driver.