AMD's latest GPU driver fixes a crashing issue in Sea of Thieves

AMD is pushing out a new Radeon Software Adrenalin 18.5.2 driver release to Radeon GPU owners, and with it comes a handful of bug fixes. One of those fixes addresses an issue that was causing Sea of Thieves to crash or hang after the initial splash screen.

Installing the latest driver package should also cure brightness and white screen issues that some gamers observed when playing The Crew on daytime maps, along with a few other issues. They include:

Shader Cache may fail to enable or may correctly cache shaders for games.

A limited number of Radeon FreeSync enabled displays may experience a blank screen when Radeon FreeSync is enabled in a game.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 may experience an application hang upon changing resolution.

Some zombie textures may fail to render in horde mode for Airzona Sunshine.

Beyond the bug fixes, there isn't anything else to see here. That's because AMD originally intended to include performance optimizations for Budget Cuts, a promising VR stealth game that is currently in development by Neat Corporation. According to TomsHardware, those plans were scrapped when the game ended up being delayed shortly before it was supposed to launch. However, AMD decided to still push out the driver release, with several fixes in tow.

AMD's release notes also indicate a few known issues that it's still working to resolve. They include:

Some games may experience minor stuttering during gameplay when the Radeon ReLive Instant Replay feature is enabled and FRTC is also enabled.

Radeon Overlay may not show all available features when some games are run in borderless fullscreen mode.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt may experience stuttering during gameplay.

Edited videos sometimes fail to appear in the Radeon ReLive gallery after switching tabs.

Corruption may be experienced with OGL or Vulkan API applications on some Hybrid Graphics system configurations.

You can grab the latest driver from AMD here, or through the Radeon Software utility.