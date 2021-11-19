Popular

AMD smooths out Battlefield 2042 crashes with latest Radeon GPU driver update

By

It also optimises Farming Sim 22 and Flight Simulator, along with a few other fixes here and there.

battlefield 2042 hovercraft
(Image credit: DICE)

With AMD's latest driver update, Adrenalin 21.11.2, players who have been experiencing timeouts and crashes in Battlefield 2042 caused by their GPU should see those problems disappear, and could even see up to 15% performance increases in 4K ultra.

The official release notes from AMD outlines the fixes made, while a tweet from fan-run Battlefield twitter BFBulletin notes many are experiencing performance boosts thanks to the update.

Depending on whether you're are packing an RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, or RX 6700 XT, you could be looking at 14%, 15% or 11% upticks in performance (respectively) at UHD, with graphics set to ultra. And the new Adrenalin driver doesn't stop there.

Should you feel like taking a break from the drudgeries of war to do a little long haul flight, or escape to the country to plant some grain, the new driver also targets Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition, as well as Farming Simulator 22. So, you should see these games running optimally as well.

It also comes with support for additional Vulkan extensions, as well as a fix for the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder's elevated disk space consumption issue.

Oh, and in case anyone's still playing DayZ in this day and age (okay, I admit I still have it downloaded), the stuttering and poor performance issues associated with cards such as the RX 5700 XT should be no more.

