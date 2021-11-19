AMD smooths out Battlefield 2042 crashes with latest Radeon GPU driver update

With AMD's latest driver update, Adrenalin 21.11.2, players who have been experiencing timeouts and crashes in Battlefield 2042 caused by their GPU should see those problems disappear, and could even see up to 15% performance increases in 4K ultra.

The official release notes from AMD outlines the fixes made, while a tweet from fan-run Battlefield twitter BFBulletin notes many are experiencing performance boosts thanks to the update.

PSA for PC players: AMD has just released the Adrenalin 21.11.2 driver to optimize #Battlefield2042The driver increases RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT and RX 6700 XT performance in 4K ultra settings by 14%, 15% and 11% respectively.You can download it here: https://t.co/k8go4NIhjF pic.twitter.com/zg7h1wW09cNovember 12, 2021 See more

Depending on whether you're are packing an RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, or RX 6700 XT, you could be looking at 14%, 15% or 11% upticks in performance (respectively) at UHD, with graphics set to ultra. And the new Adrenalin driver doesn't stop there.

Should you feel like taking a break from the drudgeries of war to do a little long haul flight, or escape to the country to plant some grain, the new driver also targets Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition, as well as Farming Simulator 22. So, you should see these games running optimally as well.

Tips and advice (Image credit: Future) How to buy a graphics card: tips on buying a graphics card in the barren silicon landscape that is 2021

It also comes with support for additional Vulkan extensions, as well as a fix for the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder's elevated disk space consumption issue.

Oh, and in case anyone's still playing DayZ in this day and age (okay, I admit I still have it downloaded), the stuttering and poor performance issues associated with cards such as the RX 5700 XT should be no more.