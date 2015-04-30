AMD and PC Gamer bring the PC Gaming Show to E3

There's never been a better time to play games on PC. Gaming-capable hardware is inexpensive, digital distribution has given us unprecedented access to a huge range of games, and publishers have finally recognized that reports of its demise as a viable platform were ludicrously exaggerated. And soon the PC will have its own celebratory event during E3 week, with the first-ever PC Gaming Show, presented by AMD and put together by, well, us.

"The PC Gaming Show embodies the spirit of innovation, openness and community that's part of our DNA—delivered by gamers, for gamers," AMD Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Computing and Graphics Matt Skynner said. "The time is right for a PC-focused event in the week of E3 and we're honored to be part of bringing the industry together."

Hosted by Sean "Day[9]" Plott, the PC Gaming Show at E3 will feature appearances by Dean Hall of DayZ fame, Cliff Bleszinski of Boss Key Productions, and developers from studios including Blizzard, Bohemia Interactive, Cloud Imperium Games, Tripwire Interactive, Square Enix, Obsidian, Paradox, Devolver Digital and the Humble Bundlers, with more to be announced.

"We’re living in a golden age of PC gaming, but unlike other platforms the PC has no format holder, no marketing department, and—until now—no event during E3 week purely devoted to it," added Tim Clark, global editor-in-chief at PC Gamer. "We think a show like this, which brings together people from every corner of PC gaming to celebrate the exciting things happening, is long overdue. We hope you’ll join us, in person or on stream, to be part of it."

The PC Gaming Show will take place on June 16 at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, and will of course be livestreamed on Twitch. Find out more at PCGamingShow.com.