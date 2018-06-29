Almost everything on eBay is 15% off, including lots of PC hardware

Every once in a while, eBay will randomly release a site-wide coupon that brings down the price of thousands of items. That has happened again today, as the new 'PERFECTDAY' coupon code will take 15% off almost every item on eBay (to a maximum of $100 off). We've highlighted a few great PC-related deals below.

All you have to do is use the code PERFECTDAY at checkout to get the full discount. The only catch is that the code can only be used in a single transaction, so add everything you want to your cart before making a purchase. The only items exempt from the discount are in the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories. The full terms and conditions can be found here.

We've highlighted listings with multiple units available, but keep in mind that the code will work on almost everything, including used items. If one of the above items sell out, just go to the main site and find another listing.