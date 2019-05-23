All Telltale games on GOG are being delisted

If you've been giving thought to purchasing a Telltale game on GOG, you might want to make your move quickly. All games from the defunct publisher that remain on its storefront will be delisted on May 27. That includes:

The Wolf Among Us

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Hector: Badge of Carnage

The Batman series

Sam & Max series

Puzzle Agent series

Tales from the Borderlands

Strong Bad’s Cool Game for Attractive People

GOG didn't say why the games are being removed, but the safe assumption is that the collapse of Telltale Games last year reverted the rights to owners who don't have distribution agreements with GOG. The games will remain available to anyone who has purchased them prior to 6 am ET on May 27, as the delisting only means they'll no longer be offered for sale.

Interestingly, Tales From the Borderlands has already been removed for sale from Steam, although other remaining Telltale games are still available. Telltale's Walking Dead games remain up for purchase on the Epic Games Store, but they're now published by Skybound Games, the company co-founded by Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, which assumed control of the series (and negotiated a post-Telltale deal with Epic) late last year.

The good news is that the door appears to be open for at least some of these games to return. A 2K rep told Eurogamer that it is "working to get Tales from the Borderlands back up on digital storefronts as soon as possible," and it only makes sense that the owners of the other series would want to get them back on the market as well.