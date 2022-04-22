Alienware's new 34-inch QD-OLED monitor is 20% off on eBay AU

You'll come across Dell Australia deals from time to time. Its range of monitors and laptops can frequently be found with some kind of discount and today, it's happening again! If you've had your eye on the stunning Alienware 34" QD-OLED gaming monitor, now is the time.

The Alienware 34" AW3423DW QD-OLED gaming monitor is perhaps the best gaming monitor we've ever reviewed. At last OLED tech is making a splash in the PC gaming space. If you're after one of these beauties, now's a good time to jump aboard the OLED train. Your eyes will thank you for it.

There are plenty of other tasty deals on offer too, including Dell's mainstream monitors, systems and laptops plus Alienware gaming laptops, systems and accessories. To score the 20% off, add the code: D20ELL at checkout to redeem.

Some of our favourite picks from the sale are listed below:

Alienware 34 AW3423DW QD-OLED Gaming Monitor | AU$2,299 AU$1,839

The base specs of the AW3423DW don't do it justice. It's a 34-inch 21:9 screen with an 1800R curve and 3,440 by 1,440 native resolution. But it's the stunning QD-OLED panel that sets it apart. Grab one and enjoy stunning colours, contrast and HDR performance. The best gaming monitor ever?

Alienware 38 AW3821DW Gaming Monitor | AU$2499 AU$1,499

If you feel that the OLED screen is a tad too pricey, there's this stunning Alienware 38-inch fast-IPS screen with a 3840x1600 resolution and G-Sync Ultimate support. It's still one of the very best gaming displays on the market.

Dell XPS 8950 Desktop | i9-12900K | RTX 3080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | AU$3,748 AU$2,999

A few months back you'd have been lucky to score an RTX 3080 for AU$2,999 by itself. Now though, you can get a whole high end PC for that! With a 12900K, 32GB of RAM and RTX 3080 inside, you'll be able to play any game you like. Add one of those monitors above and you'll have one heck of a system.

Dell Inspiron 14 5425 | Ryzen 7 5825U | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$1,373 AU$1,099

There are cheaper laptops, but it's not easy to find a good quality model with an 8-core CPU and 16GB of RAM at this price. This is the kind of laptop that has some serious grunt for productivity work. It's just over 1.5KG, so its a good lightweight option too.

Alienware M15 R6 Gaming Laptop| i5 11400H | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$2,373 AU$1,899

This Alienware M15 R6 comes with an 11th Gen processor, but don't let that bother you. It's a great price for an RTX 3060 equipped machine and that's what will really boost your gaming performance over lesser options. Add a 165Hz screen with 16GB of RAM and you've got a great gaming laptop for the money.

If you're on the hunt for these or any other products from the Dell and Alienware product ranges, head over to the Dell Australia's official eBay store