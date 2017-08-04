Alienware has a few neat Australian deals on gaming PCs and laptops right now

If you're in the market for a new gaming PC, or just like to know what things cost at any given time, then Dell has a few worthwhile deals going on at the moment. And while they're hardly huge discounts, you'll save around $300 in some cases, or get a free memory upgrade in others.

First of all, the Dell Inspiron 15 gaming laptop can be had for $1,599 – $300 cheaper than the usual $1,899. It doesn't pack the most grunt as far as gaming laptops are concerned, but it's a good low-to-mid end piece of kit if you don't have around $3000 to blow on gaming.

Elsewhere, if you've always been curious about Alienware Alpha devices, or want to pick up the Area-51 or Aurora pre-built desktop PCs, you can get a bonus memory upgrade for a limited time. Here are the links for those:

Alienware Area-51

Alienware Aurora

Alienware Alpha

All of these offers expire on August 10, so check them out and see what you think.