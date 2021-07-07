How to deploy alien nanites in Fortnite

Fortnite season 7 keeps introducing new alien invasion-themed challenges, weapons, and more. The latest addition is alien nanites, a new throwable item or crafting ingredient that has some pretty out-there effects on the battle.

Epic is introducing them with a new challenge: Deploy alien nanites. Before this challenge unlocks, you'll need to complete the prior legendary quests, including getting your orders from Sloane on a payphone, interacting with a CB radio, and placing welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery. Once those are done, you can do the alien nanite challenge.

But where are alien nanites located, and how exactly should you use them? We've laid it all out below for you.

Where to find alien nanites

Alien nanites are a loot drop that can be obtained from the following:

Basic loot chests

Floor loot

Alien mothership chests (best odds)

Abductors chests

Alien nanites basically look like a small version of the picture at the top of this page—like a weirdly luminescent Rubik's cube.

Alien nanites as a throwable item

You can use alien nanites as a throwable item, much like a regular grenade. Instead of an explosion, the nanites will create a large rectangular energy field with low-gravity. This can work great as a way to quickly traverse terrain or structures around an enemy and get the drop on them for a close-up kill.

Alien Nanites Gameplay (via @DJLeakss) pic.twitter.com/6LIWEsL0fyJuly 6, 2021 See more

While you're in the nanite field, you can do a sort of low-gravity double jump. The funny thing is that your second jump can actually be angled in basically any direction.

It's also possible to take fall damage after the field dissipates after 30 seconds, so make sure you're using it smartly.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Alien nanites as a crafting ingredient

You can also use an alien nanite as a crafting material to upgrade your weapons. Here's a list of every possible weapon upgrade:

Assault rifle + alien nanite = Pulse rifle

Sniper rifle + alien nanite = Rail gun

Submachine gun + alien nanite = Kymera gun

That's all you need to know about alien nanites. It's unclear how long Epic will keep them around, but don't count on it past season 7 (barring special modes), so get your hands on them while you can.

If you need more help, check out our Fortnite page for more challenge guides and news.

We also have guides for last week's legendary quests:

- Where to find doomsday prepper's guide in Fortnite

- Where to place missing person signs in Fortnite

- Where to search for clues at Steel's Farm in Fortnite