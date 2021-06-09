Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is coming earlier than expected

Yes, E3 2021 is next week and that sure is exciting, but did you know they're remaking Alex goddamn Kidd in Miracle World? They are, and it's releasing later this month. Not only that, but the initial June 24 release date has been moved forward to June 22, because why not.

So says the new trailer embedded above, which showcases more of the remake's gorgeous pixel art. The original Sega Master System game hasn't aged particularly well, but it's still a handsome retro outing. The new art keeps the pixels but offers a more lavish take.

I'm excited, though the extent of the gameplay improvements isn't super obvious just yet. The trailer does promise that you'll get to "experience exciting activities," which is nice, and you'll be able to toggle between the remake and the original whenever you like. It's coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store.