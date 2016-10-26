Popular

Aldi is selling a surprisingly powerful gaming PC for $2,000

By

It packs a GTX 1070, an Intel Core i7-6700 and 16GB DDR4 RAM.

It's not uncommon to find stuff in Aldi that you wouldn't expect to see in a supermarket, but capable gaming PCs are probably on the list of "least likely" things. So it's interesting that, as of November 2, you'll be able to walk into an outlet and pick up a reasonably beefy rig – with keyboard and mouse – for AU$2,000. 

At that price the specs are impressive. The MEDION desktop PC packs a GTX 1070, an Intel Core i7-6700 and 16GB DDR4 RAM. A 256GB SSD boot drive is complemented by a 2TB HDD, and it comes with an array of other useful stuff like Bluetooth 4.0, a DVD burner, Wi-Fi and the aforementioned keyboard and mouse.

Read more: Baba is You review

Here are the specs:

Intel Core i7-6700 
16GB DDR4 RAM 
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB
256GB M.2 SSD 
2TB 5400 RPM HDD 
Optical Drive: DVD Burner
802.11ac Wi-Fi 
Bluetooth 4.0
Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
Keyboard and Mouse

Front Ports
Multi-card Reader
2x USB 3.0, Audio 3.5mm I/O
Hot Swap HDD Rack

Rear Ports
4x USB 3.0
2x USB 2.0
Gigabit Ethernet
3x 3.5mm Audio Jacks

Videocard Ports
1x HDMI
3x DisplayPort
1x DVI-D

The unit is available from November 2 for $1,999, but who knows how long it'll stick around – this being Aldi and all. We're getting a unit in to review shortly, so we'll report back later in the week.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments