Aldi is selling a surprisingly powerful gaming PC for $2,000

It's not uncommon to find stuff in Aldi that you wouldn't expect to see in a supermarket, but capable gaming PCs are probably on the list of "least likely" things. So it's interesting that, as of November 2, you'll be able to walk into an outlet and pick up a reasonably beefy rig – with keyboard and mouse – for AU$2,000.

At that price the specs are impressive. The MEDION desktop PC packs a GTX 1070, an Intel Core i7-6700 and 16GB DDR4 RAM. A 256GB SSD boot drive is complemented by a 2TB HDD, and it comes with an array of other useful stuff like Bluetooth 4.0, a DVD burner, Wi-Fi and the aforementioned keyboard and mouse.

Here are the specs:

Intel Core i7-6700

16GB DDR4 RAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB

256GB M.2 SSD

2TB 5400 RPM HDD

Optical Drive: DVD Burner

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4.0

Windows 10 Home 64-Bit

Keyboard and Mouse



Front Ports

Multi-card Reader

2x USB 3.0, Audio 3.5mm I/O

Hot Swap HDD Rack

Rear Ports

4x USB 3.0

2x USB 2.0

Gigabit Ethernet

3x 3.5mm Audio Jacks



Videocard Ports

1x HDMI

3x DisplayPort

1x DVI-D

The unit is available from November 2 for $1,999, but who knows how long it'll stick around – this being Aldi and all. We're getting a unit in to review shortly, so we'll report back later in the week.