Aion 2.0: Asmodian Leveling Guide (51-52)

Assault on Balaurea ("Aion 2.0"), Aion's massive, free expansion is just around the corner--it'll be hitting live servers on September 7th. In order to make sure you're prepared for the coming changes andthe new content, we've teamed up with NCsoft to get you all sorts of insider guides and tips for where to go and how to succeed on day one. This is the first post in the series, which will last all week, and it walks you through a recommended strategy step-by-step for leveling through level 51-52 levels as an Asmodian.

These guides were put together with the help of Aion's PowerWiki team: Jennifer "Gennwu" Randall, Scott "Hammer" Hannus, and Sean "Knite" Orlikowski. Read more of their awesome work at The Aion PowerWiki !

What will you do first?

Let's pretend we're three weeks in the future--its September 7th and the expansion just hit live servers. You've rushed through Vidar's Call (the recommended way to get through that first level) and now you're level 51, ready to conquer the rest of Balaurea and seize all of the powerful weapons and shiny armor contained within its exotic locales. Balaurea is the home of your hated enemies, the Baluar, and it ain't a pretty place. Brainwashed followers of the Balaur, the horrible Dramata, and even the Dragon Lord Tiamat stand between you and the new level cap of 55. If you want to wield the amazing skills and abilities you get at those new levels, you're going to have to do so over their dead bodies.

Meet the guides

You're going to need some help along the way. Luckily, our cute little helpers Bluebeard the Asmodian and Duddinerk the helpful Shugo are here to act as your tour guides for this epic journey, interjecting their hints, humor, and recommendations along the way. Feel free to offer the little guys a small bill at the end--tipping is customary.

Duddlinerk's big picture outline

Recommended Quests, Dungeons, and Undertakings (51-52)



Travel to Balaurea and complete the Vidar's Call Quest.



Level 51 - Solo Instanced Dungeon – Taloc's Hollow



Level 52 - Group Instanced Dungeons – Udas Temple and Lower Udas Temple



Level 52 - Greater Stigma Slot Expansion Quest



Learn New Skills and Stigma!



Balaurea: Your first pet

Katin offers a selection of entry-level pets, both fashionable and functional. More effective pets can be acquired by killing bosses and other more difficult tasks later on in the expansion, but these ones should be perfect for getting your pet stable started.