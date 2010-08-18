Aion 2.0: Elyos Leveling Guide (51-52)

Yesterday we took you on a tour of levels 51-52 in Aion's upcoming free expansion, Assault on Balaurea, from an Asmodian 's-eye-view. Today, it's all about navigating those first treacherous two levels as the Elyos, and of course, we have new usually-friendly guides to lead the way.

These guides were put together with the help of Aion's PowerWiki team: Jennifer “Gennwu” Randall, Scott “Hammer” Hannus, and Sean “Knite” Orlikowski. Read more of their awesome work at The Aion PowerWiki .

Where to begin

The most likely place to start would be at the beginning, but sometimes, that's easier said than done. The skinny of it: enter Balaurea and head to the solo instanced Taloc's Hollow for level 51. For level 52 do the group instances in Udas Temple and Lower Udas Temple, then the Greater Stigma expansion quest. Oh, and be careful, I heard someone mention something about brainwashed minions and a dragon lord.

Your Guides

He was so helpful and well, we just liked him so darn much, Duddlinerk the Shugo is back to lead the way in all things Balaurean. At his side this time is the quirky, if not loud, Pinky the Elyos. Once you're past level 50, hitch your wagon to these guys and enjoy the ride through level 52.

Assault on Balaurea Introduces Pets

Duddlinerk: Daeva can have Pets!? Duddlinerk thought he was pet. Duddlinerk doesn't care for Pet Merchants in Capitol cities. Too many strange creatures on four legs. Shugo only needs two legs, and is smarter than pet!

Assault on Balaurea is bringing cute and cuddly pets to Atreia. Buy a Pet egg from Unos, the Pet Merchant in Sanctum, and then visit Amis to hatch your egg, name your pet, and even add custom accessories. Some pets are purely for decoration, while others offer practical uses and can give you additional storage, alert you when enemies are near, or turn your rags into riches!

**Several pets are also only available in exchange for Daily Quest Tokens, as drops from high level bosses, or through retail purchase of Aion: Assault on Balaurea.

Balaurea: Entry Mission

Pinky: Shards! I'm level 51 and ready to enjoy Assault on Balaurea, but I don't know what to do first.

Duddlinerk: The first thing Daeva should complete is entry mission for Inggison. When Daeva opens quest window, Daeva will find mission named Lavirintos's Call. It is simple two step quest for blessed Daeva, so get started immediately, nyerk!

Dudds is right, if you wanna get to the good stuff, you've got to answer Lavirintos' Call (not so bad itself) which puts you Inggison bound. If that's not spelled out enough, here are some shots of the endeavor:

Welcome to the jungle

Pinky: Holy Aether Aircraft, what is this place?! I'm so scared and lost in this strange world.

Duddlinerk: Daeva is level 51! How come Daeva shows such weakness?! Daeva must stop brooding like self-loathing Asmodian. First mission introduces Daeva to new geographic features and hunting areas. Keep wits and remember to grab the entry quest for Taloc's Hollow. Don't disappoint Duddlinerk!

When you complete Secret of Inggison and Proving Yourself to Outremus, you can take the Taloc's Hollow's entry mission, Friends for Life. There are a plethora of quests in Taloc's Hollow, as well as new Collection items and Greater Stigmas.

New Quest Search Feature

Pinky: Shinyrific! The Assault on Balaurea update adds a new feature allowing you to see the locations of NPCs with available quests on your map.

When you enable this feature in Options, the locations of quest NPCs will be visible on the map. The feature can be useful when you want to confirm what quests that you can receive or plan to complete multiple quests more efficiently. It's especially useful while advancing in Balaurea.

Level 60 Manastones

Pinky: Hah! Assault on Balaurea now has level 60 Manastones. All Attack Manastones need to be changed to level 60 immediately. Off to Manastone Remover. GO GO!

Duddlinerk: Stop! Garrr! We now have a variety of level 60 Manastones, but there are no level 60 Attack Manastones. Daevas must check what's available before visiting the Manastone Remover.

Equipment level 41 and higher can be socketed with level 60 Manastones. To give you an idea of what's on the way, this list shows Normal | Superior level 60 Manastones:



Critical Strike +14 | Critical Strike +17



Magic Boost +22 | Magic Boost +27



HP +70 | HP +95



Accuracy +22 | Accuracy +27



Block +22 | Block +27



MP +70 | MP +95



Evasion +14 | Evasion +17



Parry +22 | Parry +27



none | Magic Resist +14



none | Magical Accuracy +14



none | Maximum Flight Time +7



New Skills and Stigmas

Duddlinerk: Level 51 Daevas can learn new Skills and Stigmas, Nyerk! Matters not if Daeva is hunting or entrenched in ferocious battle, new skills are must haves. Learn new skills first, nyerk!

Pinky: New Skills can be purchased from class specific Preceptor NPCs and Normal Stigmas can be purchased from the Stigma Tuner, Clymene.

Duddlinerk: Now level 51 Daeva has expanded knowledge! Daevas level 51 and higher can also purchase Greater Stigmas using Abyss Points (AP). Enjoy utilizing stronger skills, nyerk!

Skill Manuals and Greater Stigmas are available for Daevas level 51 and above in the Cloister of Kaisinel in Sanctum. When Kaisinel's Teleport Statue is activated, you will teleport to the Cloister of Kaisinel.

**You can purchase Normal Stigmas in the Protectors Hall from Clymene, but Greater Stigmas are only sold in Cloister of Kaisinel.

Level-up in Balaurea

Duddlinerk: Daevas should move on to hunting in fields of Inggison. Inggison full of vicious monsters level 51 and above. Vicious is good, Daeva! This means loads of sweet EXP, level 60 Manastones, Special Greater Fluxes, and new items, nyerk!

See those red circles? That means things only want to normal kill you. If you're in a zone marked with purple, things will want to kill you epically, meaning your brains are extra drippy in these areas.