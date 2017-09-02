Action RPG Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr blasts into early access

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr is an open-world, isometric action-RPG with more star forts, mutants and daemons than you can shake a Staff of Light at. It's just entered Early Access and developer Neocore Games says it's around 60-70% complete: the story campaign won't be added until launch but you can get to grips with two Inquisitor classes in PvE missions and one PvP mode.

When it comes out you'll be able to steer your Inquisitor through the chaos-infested Caligari Sector, completing various mission types as you work through the campaign. You can blast through the hordes solo or form a Cabal with other Inquisitors, which can net you special mission types. Daily quests will add constant new content and big updates called 'Seasons' will introduce more story arcs.

It looks suitably grim for a Warhammer game and the combat looks pretty frantic when enemy numbers start to crank up. There's also the promise of players influencing the world and its story, which I'm intrigued by.

The full game is due out early next year, and before that the team will add new enemy factions, Inquisitor classes and boss battles. Click here for the complete road map.

It's £30.59/$44.99 on Steam, including a 10% discount.

Neocore Games are the folk behind The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing games, which were decent enough ARPGs, so hopefully this one can avoid falling into the droves of hated Warhammer games. The trailer above doesn't show any in-game footage, so watch the video below for that.