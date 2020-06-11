Action RPG Godfall gets a very shiny new trailer

Announced at last year's E3, Godfall is what publisher Gearbox is calling a co-op "looter-slasher, melee action-RPG." As a Valorian knight, you (and up to two friends) will hack and slash your way through hordes of fantasy bad guys to take on the mad god, Macros.

The new trailer above, which was captured on PS5 for Sony's big reveal event today, shows off some the melee combat and loot you'll use to fell a god. It's also very shiny, and although Gearbox is the publisher and not the developer (Counterplay Games is making it), you can see the Borderlands marketing influence in the trailer's energy level.

Godfall is expected to release late this year, and it'll be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC.