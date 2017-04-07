Acer's ridiculously large Predator 21 X laptop will be available soon

Remember that gigantic gaming laptop with an equally big price tag Acer first teased at CES earlier this year? Well, if you've been saving up for a $9,000 desktop replacement, you'll soon have your chance—Acer has updated its website with product pages for its massive Predator X 21 system and says it will be "available soon."

Exactly how soon is not something we can say. We reached out to a customer service rep at Acer for more info but were told that we'll just have to keep checking back on the company's website every week.

In case you need a refresher, this mammoth sized laptop (if you still want to call it that) totes a 21-inch curved IPS display with a 2560x1080 resolution and 120Hz G-Sync support. At that size and with Acer's asking price, we're a little surprised that it's not a 3440x1440 panel, but this is probably the only ultrawide curved 21-inch panel right now.

The 21-inch display is powered by an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, 32GB of DDR4 memory, and two GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs in SLI. The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti wasn't available when the Predator X 21 was first unveiled, but these are notebook GPUs on MXM cards, so that's not an upgrade option (unless Nvidia decides to have mobile 1080 Ti at some point). It also uses two 330W power bricks, because one isn't sufficient for dual 1080 cards plus the CPU and other elements.

Storage is comprised of a 1TB SSD paired with a 1TB HDD. The laptop also features four USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, GbE LAN, HDMI and DisplayPort output, six internal speakers, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit.

While technically a laptop, you're not going to want to lug this around on a regular basis. It measures 2.71-3.28 x 22.4 x 12.4 inches (HxWxD) and tips the scales at 18.74 pounds. In other words, this is no ultraportable. At least Acer includes the equally massive Protector case to lug the beast around.